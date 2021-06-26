Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.710-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.71-8.80 EPS.

ACN stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.24. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.50.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

