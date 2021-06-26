Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,298,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118,610 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Textron were worth $353,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Textron by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after purchasing an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

