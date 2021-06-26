Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126,330 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.16% of Medtronic worth $253,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $124.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.41. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $88.19 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

