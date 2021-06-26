Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 76,390 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in XPeng were worth $158,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in XPeng by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,740,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 2,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

NYSE XPEV opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

