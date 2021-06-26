116,437 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 116,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

