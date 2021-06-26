Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter worth $698,000.

Shares of BRPMU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

