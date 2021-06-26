GoalVest Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $336,254,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,530,000 after buying an additional 1,494,483 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 251,642.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 795,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 795,191 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 609,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,919,000 after acquiring an additional 555,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $112.13 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

