South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 12,323 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 33,883 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

NYSE SEE opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.