South Dakota Investment Council Has $7.35 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

AVGO stock opened at $462.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.15 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,673. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

