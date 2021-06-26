Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Decreased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,868 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.