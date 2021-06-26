South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

