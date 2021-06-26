South Dakota Investment Council Buys 46 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 211,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 96.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 100,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.36.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $436.54 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $453.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.