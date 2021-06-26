SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 362.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Leidos by 6.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Leidos by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.