Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $68.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.26.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.
In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
