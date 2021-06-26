Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $68.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRSP. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

