3,281 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.06 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

