Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

BLWYF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Bellway from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of BLWYF opened at $49.00 on Friday. Bellway has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $49.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.