Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Announce $3.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.80. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $14.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.18 to $22.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH opened at $91.84 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.91. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

