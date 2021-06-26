Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 5,093 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

OMC stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

