Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 99,840 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,840 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

