Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX opened at $412.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.77.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

