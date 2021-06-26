NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,270,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,550,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

