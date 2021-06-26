Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 6,860 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

