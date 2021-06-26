Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

