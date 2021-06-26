Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 18,289 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

