Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.72 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Square were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock valued at $314,995,933. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.36. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

