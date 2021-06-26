7,080 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

