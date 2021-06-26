Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.16 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

