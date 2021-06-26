Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after buying an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

