iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

