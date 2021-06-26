ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

