Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 236,468 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 236,468 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,537,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk stock opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

