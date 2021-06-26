Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,482,700 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 417.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of Under Armour worth $68,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.