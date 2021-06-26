ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading boosted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

