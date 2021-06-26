PopularCoin Trading 77.9% Lower Over Last Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $73,957.85 and $117.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 77.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00395208 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,458.09 or 1.00194059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00055264 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,159,489,956 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.