Voestalpine AG to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VLPNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

