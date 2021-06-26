Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after buying an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 368.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 647,733 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAZ opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

