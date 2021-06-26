Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.93. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

