Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 15,528 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of SLP stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.