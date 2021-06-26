Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of TTEC worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $100.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

