Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cantel Medical worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cantel Medical by 149.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the first quarter worth $98,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMD opened at $80.37 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

