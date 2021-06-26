Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,225 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

