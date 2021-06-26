Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

