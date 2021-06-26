Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

