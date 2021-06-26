Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 346.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,854,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

