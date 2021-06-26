QS Investors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

