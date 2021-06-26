QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

