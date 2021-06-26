QS Investors LLC Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 477.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JLL stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

