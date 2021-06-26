Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

NYSE:UPS opened at $205.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

