Financial Comparison: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) versus Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Hexcel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 2.00 -$2.95 billion $3.36 22.78 Hexcel $1.50 billion 3.58 $31.70 million $0.25 256.88

Hexcel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours. DuPont de Nemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hexcel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexcel has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DuPont de Nemours and Hexcel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 12 7 0 2.37 Hexcel 5 7 2 0 1.79

DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus price target of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Hexcel has a consensus price target of $46.27, suggesting a potential downside of 27.96%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Hexcel.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and Hexcel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74% Hexcel -1.94% -2.80% -1.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Hexcel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats Hexcel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

