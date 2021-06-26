Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,413 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Accenture stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $297.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

